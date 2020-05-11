Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 May

Parliament session - LIVE

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian Parliament has kicked off on May 11.

The bills debated during the previous sessions will be put up to voting.

The lawmakers will also discuss a number of legislative initiatives.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





