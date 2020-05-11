70,3 billion drams in coronavirus relief provided so far – PM

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. A total of 70,3 billion drams in aid has been distributed to individuals and businesses so far in social and economic mitigation packages amid the coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

“Within the framework of the 17 anti-crisis measures adopted by the government, as of this moment 70,3 billion drams has been distributed among Armenian citizens and businesses,” he said.

