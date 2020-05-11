Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 May

70,3 billion drams in coronavirus relief provided so far – PM

70,3 billion drams in coronavirus relief provided so far – PM

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. A total of 70,3 billion drams in aid has been distributed to individuals and businesses so far in social and economic mitigation packages amid the coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

“Within the framework of the 17 anti-crisis measures adopted by the government, as of this moment 70,3 billion drams has been distributed among Armenian citizens and businesses,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration