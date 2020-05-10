ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

PM Pashinyan issues congratulatory message on triple holiday

We proved that we can rise from ruins and create statehood – Artsakh President's message

Top leadership of Armenia and Artsakh attend festive events on triple holiday in Stepanakert

Putin sends congratulatory message to Armenia on 75th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War

Armenian MPs brawl during parliament session

Opposition leader Edmon Marukyan calls for “political assessment and consequences” over brawl

Pashinyan condemns parliament brawl between opposition and ruling bloc lawmakers

Armenia reports 146 coronavirus new cases and 49 recoveries

Armenia parliament staffer infected with coronavirus

Three recovered coronavirus patients in Armenia test positive again after two weeks

Armenian textile manufacturer to produce 300,000 face masks a day

Coronavirus crisis in Armenia will continue until next May – PM

Armenia lifts coronavirus-related movement restrictions and re-opens economy

Armenian government approves 17th anti-crisis measure

Armenian PM, World Health Organization chief discuss COVID19 pandemic and cooperation

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna given green light for Phase 2 study of potential coronavirus vaccine

Memorandum of Artsakh’s foreign ministry disseminated in UN

Canada has balanced position on NK conflict – Foreign Minister

Armenia has clearly defined its approaches for NK conflict resolution – FM

Artsakh's Army retaliation was painful for official Baku – Defense Ministry

International recognition of Armenian Genocide is a key agenda issue – FM

PM Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Pope Francis

Armenia registers largest two-year Democracy Score improvement in history of Freedom House’s report

Erik Grigoryan relieved of post of Minister of Environment

PM names new Deputy Director of NSS

Yerevan court issues arrest warrant for ex-ambassador Mikayel Minasyan

“A Miracle” – For first time in 50 years, leopard is spotted in Armenia’s Tavush province

$9 million investment from Diaspora

Trump announces intent to nominate Patrick Hovakimian to key administration post

Philanthropist Jack Youredjian provides 100,000 surgical masks to Los Angeles on behalf of Armenia



Simon Martirosyan likely to get Nurudinov’s Rio 2016 gold