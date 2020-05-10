ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
PM Pashinyan issues congratulatory message on triple holiday
We proved that we can rise from ruins and create statehood – Artsakh President's message
Top leadership of Armenia and Artsakh attend festive events on triple holiday in Stepanakert
Putin sends congratulatory message to Armenia on 75th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War
Armenian MPs brawl during parliament session
Opposition leader Edmon Marukyan calls for “political assessment and consequences” over brawl
Pashinyan condemns parliament brawl between opposition and ruling bloc lawmakers
Armenia reports 146 coronavirus new cases and 49 recoveries
Armenia parliament staffer infected with coronavirus
Three recovered coronavirus patients in Armenia test positive again after two weeks
Armenian textile manufacturer to produce 300,000 face masks a day
Coronavirus crisis in Armenia will continue until next May – PM
Armenia lifts coronavirus-related movement restrictions and re-opens economy
Armenian government approves 17th anti-crisis measure
Armenian PM, World Health Organization chief discuss COVID19 pandemic and cooperation
Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna given green light for Phase 2 study of potential coronavirus vaccine
Memorandum of Artsakh’s foreign ministry disseminated in UN
Canada has balanced position on NK conflict – Foreign Minister
Armenia has clearly defined its approaches for NK conflict resolution – FM
Artsakh's Army retaliation was painful for official Baku – Defense Ministry
International recognition of Armenian Genocide is a key agenda issue – FM
PM Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Pope Francis
Armenia registers largest two-year Democracy Score improvement in history of Freedom House’s report
Erik Grigoryan relieved of post of Minister of Environment
PM names new Deputy Director of NSS
Yerevan court issues arrest warrant for ex-ambassador Mikayel Minasyan
“A Miracle” – For first time in 50 years, leopard is spotted in Armenia’s Tavush province
$9 million investment from Diaspora
Trump announces intent to nominate Patrick Hovakimian to key administration post
Philanthropist Jack Youredjian provides 100,000 surgical masks to Los Angeles on behalf of Armenia
Simon Martirosyan likely to get Nurudinov’s Rio 2016 gold