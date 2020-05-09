Russian President congratulates Armenian President on Victory Day

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of teh Armenian President's Office.

''Honorable Armen Vardanovich, please, accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War.

By celebrating this noble day for our peoples, we offer our deep respect to the eternal feat of those who fought against fascism, ensuring peace and freedom for the next generations.

I am confident that the traditions of military fraternity formed during the years of the war, consolidation and mutual help will serve as firm basis in the future as well for the development of the Armenian-Russian allied relations.

Please, convey my best wishes of health, happiness and welfare to all the veterans living in Armenia”, reads the congratulatory message of the Russian President.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan