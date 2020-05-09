Top leadership of Armenia and Artsakh attend festive events on triple holiday in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President-elect of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, Second President of the Republic of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, a group of high-ranking officials of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh visited the Stepanakert Memorial, laid wreaths and flowers in memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War and the tombs of the victims of Artsakh war, as well as at Shushi Tank memorial and the memorial of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President's Office.