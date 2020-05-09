Artsakh's incumbent President and President-elect meet PM Pashinyan at Stepanakert airport

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan together with his wife Anahit Sahakyan and President-elect Arayik Haroutyunyan together with his wife Christina Haroutyunyan met in the Stepanakert airport Premier Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic of Armenia and his wife Anna Hakobyan who arrived in Artsakh on the occasion of the Victory Holiday, the 28th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President's Office.