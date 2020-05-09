Victory Day air parade kicks off from Gyumri

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. The air parade of Armenia dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War has kicked off.

ARMENPRESS reports SU-30 supermaneuverable fighter aircraft took off from Gyumri and flew to Yerevan to show aerial tricks near Mother Armenia monument.

The airplanes of the Russian military base also participate in the parade.

An honor march was held at the "Mother Armenia" memorial of "Victory" Park in Yerevan with the participation of veterans. They visited the monument accompanied by servicemen, laid flowers at the Eternal Fire honoring the memory of the victims of the war.

The Armenian people celebrate triple holiday on May 9 – the victory of the Great Patriotic War, Shushi liberation and the establishment of the Defense Army of Artsakh.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan