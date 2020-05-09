Armenia reports 146 coronavirus new cases and 49 recoveries

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. A total of 3175 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia by May 9, 11:00. 1267 have recovered, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Center of Disease control and prevention.

There are 1852 active cases and a total of 30,397 tests have been conducted. There are 146 new coronavirus cases and 49 new recoveries.

Death toll is 44.

The number of the cases when patients with coronavirus died from other diseases is 12.

State of emergency will be in force until May 14, but strict restrictions on movement have been lifted. Only public transport does not still operate.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan