COVID-19 updates: over 4 million cases globally

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 4 million, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 276,000.

1 million 387 thousand 259 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 322 thousand 163 confirmed cases). 78,616 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 260,117 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 26,299.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 217,185 cases. 30,201 patients have died.

UK has confirmed 211,364 cases and 31,241 deaths. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Russia has reported 187,859 cases. Death toll is 1,723.

The next is France with a total of 176,079 cases and 26,230 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 170,588 cases and 7,510 deaths.

Brazil surpassed Turkey with most confirmed cases (146,894). 10,017 people have died in Brazil.

Turkey has recorded 135,569 cases. The deaths comprise 3,689.

Iran recorded 104,691 cases. 6,541 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China confirmed a total of 82,887 cases. 1 new case has been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past few days.

Georgia confirmed 623 cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

