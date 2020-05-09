European Stocks - 08-05-20

MOSCOW, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 8 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 1.35% to 10904.48 points, French CAC 40 is up by 1.07% to 4549.64 points, British FTSE stood at 5935.98 points, and russian RTSI up by 0.88% to 1136.34 points.