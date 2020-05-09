Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 May

European Stocks - 08-05-20

European Stocks - 08-05-20

MOSCOW, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 8 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 1.35% to 10904.48 points, French CAC 40 is up by 1.07% to 4549.64 points, British FTSE stood at 5935.98 points, and russian RTSI up by 0.88% to 1136.34 points.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration