LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-05-20

LONDON, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1486.50, copper price stood at $5257.00, lead price stood at $1642.00, nickel price stood at $12313.00, tin price stood at $15164.00, zinc price stood at $2002.50, molybdenum price stood at $20062.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.