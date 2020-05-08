Victory Day Air Parade will kick off from Gyumri at 11:00, preliminary decision

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The air parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War will kick off from Gyumri at 11:00, according to preliminary arrangements, press secretary of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.

‘’It’s scheduled for 11:00, but it depends on weather conditions. The air parade will kick off from Gyumri. It will be aired Live on Public TV’’, she said.

The airplanes of the Russian military base will also participate in the air parade.

Reporting by Karen Khachatryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan