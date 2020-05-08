Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-05-20

YEREVAN, 8 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.97 drams to 484.11 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.99 drams to 524.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.58 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.36 drams to 599.62 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 248.09 drams to 26522.68 drams. Silver price down by 1.00 drams to 233.16 drams. Platinum price up by 225.57 drams to 11797.89 drams.