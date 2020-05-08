COVID-19 updates: More than 1 million 356 thousand recoveries globally

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 3 million 942 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 271,000.

1 million 356 thousand 191 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 292 thousand 917 confirmed cases). 76,942 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 260,117 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 26,299.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 215,858 cases. 29,958 patients have died.

UK has confirmed 206,715 cases and 30,615 deaths. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Russia has reported 187,859 cases. Death toll is 1,723.

The next is France with a total of 174,791 cases and 25,987 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 169,430 cases and 7,392 deaths.

Brazil surpassed Turkey with most confirmed cases (136,519). 9,265 people have died in Brazil.

Turkey has recorded 133,721 cases. The deaths comprise 3,641.

Iran recorded 104,691 cases. 6,541 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China confirmed a total of 82,886 cases. 1 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past few days.

Georgia confirmed 623 cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 18,890. The death toll has reached 12 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 16,793. 174 death cases have been registered here. Egypt reported 7,981 confirmed cases and 482 deaths. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 7,208, that of the deaths is 47. Iraq confirmed 2,543 cases and 102 deaths. 796 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 26. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 45. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan