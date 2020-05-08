Speaker of Parliament Mirzoyan congratulates on 28th anniversary of liberation of Shushi  

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan addressed a congratulatory message on the 28th anniversary of the liberation of Shushi.

The message says:

“Dear compatriots,

I congratulate all of us on the anniversary of the liberation of Shushi.

Glory to those who made this victory. This victory will never be conceded.

Glory to those who fell in the battle. Their memory will never be forgotten.

Glory to all heroes. They created one of the most glorious pages of our history.

Long live Free Artsakh”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan