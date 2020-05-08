Parliament Majority leader apologizes to citizens for brawl, slams opposition LHK for provocation

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Parliament Majority Leader Lilit Makunts has apologized on behalf of the My Step bloc to citizens who witnessed the brawl in parliament.

She said she believes the incident is a result of a provocation made by Bright Armenia (LHK) opposition party. Makunts said she thinks LHK started the provocations after parliament passed the Stolen Asset Recovery bill, which LHK turned down.

“First of all, on behalf of My Step faction I would like to apologize to all our citizens who witnessed the incident. On behalf of My Step, I feel very sorry that the faction gave in to provocations,” she said.

Makunts said the LHK has been attempting for already a few weeks to embroil and provoke My Step into such incidents

She emphasized that there is no justification for the incident.

“At the same time, I would like to note that the Bright Armenia faction is bringing to parliament not their own agenda, but the agenda of some unclear, outside hooligan groups,” Makunts said.

