President Sarkissian hosts Hero of Artsakh Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the liberation of Shushi, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted Hero of Artsakh, Commander of the operation of Shushi’s liberation Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“The liberation of Shushi is of great importance for all of us. After the liberation of Shushi everyone knew that it’s over, we wound win the war”, the President said. “Various assessments were given to what had happened 28 years ago, but in my consciousness you are the symbol of the liberation day of Shushi. Of course, it would be better if our other friends were present here. Each fighter of Yerablur is a hero, no matter the state has declared him a national hero or not. They all are heroes. In order for the victory to be constant, we need to work every day for both Armenia and Artsakh to be strong, powerful with the economy, state structure and the Army. We must have a powerful Armenia and a powerful Artsakh”.

In turn Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan thanked for the appreciation and reception and stated that the victory of Shushi was thanks to the unity of the Armenian people. “We carried out a nationwide fight, it was not only the Army. It was the victory of our people’s unity. In future as well we need that unity for future victories”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan