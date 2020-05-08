Ruling faction holds session following parliament brawl

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Following the brawl involving the opposition and the ruling faction lawmakers, the ruling My Step faction has convened a session.

Before the session began, Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan (My Step) and several members of the faction held a separate meeting as well.

Deputy Speaker Alen Simonyan (My Step) said that any manifestation of violence is unacceptable.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan