Ombudsman Tatoyan comments on incident in Parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan commented on the incident in the Parliament on May 8 when a debate turned into a brawl between opposition lawmaker Edmon Marukyan and ruling faction MP Sasun Mikayelyan, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

“Rules that concern everyone, but are of special importance for the political majority that received a mandate of high trust and each of its representative.

One should not use speech insulting the person’s dignity as it leads to dangerous consequences, doubles the insult and hatred and provokes violence.

This demand specifically concerns persons holding public position or conducting public activity, who should be restrained in their political or any other speech and should not allow any speech that would generate hatred and create tension. Similarly this applies also to the political speech or a debate.

Whether we want it or not, the speech and behavior in the Parliament become an example for the society.

Therefore, here one must specially keep the boundaries of own status and contribute to guaranteeing solidarity and mutual respect in the society with the example of his/her own behavior.

Violence or threat of violence are impermissible in principle, no matter when and from whom it is done or whom it is addressed to.

Eventually, the main goal of all of us is to completely rule out, eliminate insult and humiliation of dignity, any kind of speech that would generate hatred”, the Ombudsman said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan