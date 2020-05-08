Ex-prime ministers of Armenia, Artsakh request court to release Kocharyan

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Former Prime Ministers of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan, Karen Karapetyan and former Prime Minister of Artsakh Anushavan Danielyan have arrived at a Yerevan court during the trial of ex-President Robert Kocharyan to file a motion to the judge requesting Kocharyan’s release from pre-trial detention based on their personal guarantees.

Kocharyan is jailed since June 2019 on charges of “overthrowing the Constitutional Order” during the final days of his presidency in 2008.

Other ex-officials are also indicted in the case.

Reporting by Karen Khachatryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan