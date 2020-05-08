Defense Minister pays tribute to fallen troops on 28th anniversary of Liberation of Shushi

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi and Yerkrapah Day, Armenian Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on May 8 the Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan to honor the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of Armenia and Artsakh, defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.

Chair of the parliamentary committee on defense and security affairs Andranik Kocharyan, Yerkrapah Volunteer Union Chairman of the Board, MP Sasun Mikayelyan accompanied Tonoyan during the visit.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan