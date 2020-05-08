EU Delegation to Armenia issues statement on Europe Day

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Delegation of the European Union to Armenia and the EU member states accredited to Armenia issued a joint statement on the occasion of the Europe Day.

Armenpress presents the statement:

“On the 9th of May we mark Europe Day – and this year it is the 70th Anniversary of the historical “Schuman Declaration”. In a speech in Paris in 1950, Robert Schuman, then French foreign minister, set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe's nations unthinkable by building the European integration process on a set of fundamental principles and values, and by pooling resources. On the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII, - the greatest catastrophe in Europe’s history – we pay the highest respect to the millions of victims, as well as celebrate peace, reconciliation, unity, solidarity and cooperation – the underlying values of the European Union. Staying united, extending a helping hand, supporting our partners in Armenia is of utmost importance during the COVID-19 crisis. The focus on the future and the determination to improve people’s lives is what guides our relations that are expanding and strengthening. The current challenging situation has tested our enhanced partnership and has proven its rigour and future potential for resilience and modernization”.