Coronavirus cases in Russia grow by 10,699 in one day

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia has confirmed 10,699 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking the total case tally to 187,859 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Some 26,608 people have recovered and 1,723 patients have died of the coronavirus.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate stood at 6%, becoming the lowest figure since the outbreak of the virus. The number of recoveries per day has risen by 11.8%.

A total of 5,232 new patients (48.9%) have not shown any symptoms of the disease.