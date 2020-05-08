145 new coronavirus cases recorded in Armenia in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. 145 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 3,029, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

33 more patients have recovered in the past one day. The total number of recovered people has reached 1,218.

At the moment, the active cases are 1,758.

1 more patient (48-year-old woman) has died. The death toll has risen to 43.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan