Armenian MPs brawl during parliament session

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. An exchange of bitter words quickly escalated into a brawl in the Armenian parliament when opposition leader of the Bright Armenia LHK party Edmon Marukyan was speaking from the floor in response to ruling My Step faction MP Babken Tunyan’s speech. During Marukyan’s speech, another ruling party MP Sasun Mikayelyan interfered and started shouting something at Marukyan.

Mikayelyan’s microphone was not on and his remarks where inexplicable. However, Marukyan answered “Mr. Mikayelyan, I am not an uncle for you”. After exchanging a few words, the two started walking towards one another and a brawl ensued. Other lawmakers interfered.

Cabinet members were in attendance of the session as the agenda included the discussion of the government action plan’s performance.

Speaker Mirzoyan tried to maintain order and adjourned the session.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan