Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna given green light for Phase 2 study of potential coronavirus vaccine

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completed its review of Noubar Afeyan’s biotech firm Moderna’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19) vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) allowing it to proceed to Phase 2 study, expected to begin shortly, the company said in a news release.

The Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 is expected to begin in early summer of 2020.

The company is also preparing for a Phase 3 trial in the summer, and hopes to have the final vaccine approved “as soon as 2021.”

More than a dozen companies are involved in a global race to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

