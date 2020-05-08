Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament continues holding a session debating the report on the performance and results of the government’s 2019 action plan.

The lawmakers will continue delivering remarks on the action plan.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will deliver a speech at the end.

Thereafter, the MPs will continue discussing the next issues of the agenda.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan