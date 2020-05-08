Road condition

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on May 8, as of 08:00, the roads across Armenia are mainly passable.

The ministry told Armenpress that only the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan