Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 May

Construction workers unable to depart for seasonal work given employment opportunities in Armenia

Construction workers unable to depart for seasonal work given employment opportunities in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. In an effort to mitigate the economic consequences of the coronavirus-related crisis, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and provincial governments in Armenia are offering seasonal workers who are unable to depart to foreign countries at this moment to be involved in construction projects.

Minister Suren Papikyan has tasked authorities to collect information of the labor force willing to participate.

The information on the available construction workers will be forwarded to contractors for potential employment.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration