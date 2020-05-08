Construction workers unable to depart for seasonal work given employment opportunities in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. In an effort to mitigate the economic consequences of the coronavirus-related crisis, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and provincial governments in Armenia are offering seasonal workers who are unable to depart to foreign countries at this moment to be involved in construction projects.

Minister Suren Papikyan has tasked authorities to collect information of the labor force willing to participate.

The information on the available construction workers will be forwarded to contractors for potential employment.

