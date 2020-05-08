LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-05-20

LONDON, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.37% to $1486.50, copper price up by 0.55% to $5257.00, lead price up by 0.24% to $1642.00, nickel price up by 0.33% to $12313.00, tin price up by 0.85% to $15164.00, zinc price up by 2.72% to $2002.50, molybdenum price up by 1.11% to $20062.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.