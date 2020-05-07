Former NSS Director invited to Special Investigation Service

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Former Director of the National Security Service of Armenia (from 2018-2019) Artur Vanetsyan has been invited to the Special Investigation Service in connection with the announcements of former Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan, who is currently wanted by the law enforcement bodies of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Vanetsyan’s lawyer Lusine Sahakyan wrote on her Facebook page.

''Legal procedure is underway and we refrain from extra comments'', she wrote.

On May 2 Mikayel Minasyan issued a footage, where he said hat former NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan had initiated a meeting with him in Rome on the instruction of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, suggesting him to pay some symbolic money to any foundation, after which no criminal case would be pressed against him, but he would have to stay abroad. In the footage Minasyan said that he had denied the proposal.

Reporting by Karen Khachatryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan