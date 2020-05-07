COVID-19 updates: Over 1.3 million recoveries globally

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 3 million 848 thousand 771, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 265,000.

1 million 316 thousand 807 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 263 thousand 634 confirmed cases). 74,810 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 256,885 cases so far. Over 3,000 new cases were reported here in one day. The total number of deaths in Spain is 26,070.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 214,457 cases. 29,684 patients have died.

UK has confirmed 201,101 cases and 30,076 deaths. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Russia has reported 177,160 cases, with over 11,000 new cases. Death toll is 1625.

The next is France with a total of 174,191 cases and 25,809 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 168,276 cases and 7,277 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 131,744 cases. The deaths comprise 3,584.

Brazil surpassed Iran and China with most confirmed cases (126,611). 8,588 people have died in Brazil.

Iran recorded 103,135 cases. 6,486 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China confirmed a total of 82,885 cases. 2 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past a few days.

Georgia confirmed 615 cases of coronavirus and 9 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 18,890. The death toll has reached 12 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 16,240. 165 death cases have been registered here. Egypt reported 7,588 confirmed cases and 469 deaths. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 6,567and that of the deaths is 44. Iraq confirmed 2,480 cases and 102 deaths. 784 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 25. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 45. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan