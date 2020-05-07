Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-05-20

YEREVAN, 7 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 May, USD exchange rate up by 1.17 drams to 483.14 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.94 drams to 521.74 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 6.55 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.77 drams to 597.26 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 61.12 drams to 26274.59 drams. Silver price up by 5.60 drams to 234.16 drams. Platinum price down by 219.90 drams to 11572.32 drams.