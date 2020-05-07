Ucom to pay coupons of USD and AMD bonds on time

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Ucom will pay the coupons of Ucom corporate bonds on time, specifically on May 16, 2020. These bonds are the first ones by Ucom, issued within the framework of the public offer registered in 2019. In May, 2019 Ucom with the support of "Armenbrok" investment company placed AMD bonds with an annual coupon yield of 11% and USD bonds with an annual coupon yield of 7.5%. The first corporate bonds of Ucom were allowed to trade on AMX Armenia stock exchange, Ucom told Armenpress.



“Ucom makes continuous efforts to return to normal operations mode and fulfill all obligations towards our partners, investors, employees and customers,” said Ara Sergei Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

“Let us remind, that the maturity period of nominal coupon bonds is 36 months, the frequency of coupon repayment is quarterly.

It should be added that the announcement of the bonds’ public offer was registered with the Central Bank of the RA and is available at https://www.ucom.am/hy/personal/best-deals/bond”, the company said in a statement.