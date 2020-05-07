Construction of 3rd Armenia-Iran power transmission line expected to be completed in 2020

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The construction works of the 3rd Armenia-Iran power transmission line are expected to be completed in 2020, Armenian minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan, who also serves as the chairman of the Armenia-Iran joint inter-governmental commission, said during a Q&A session in the Parliament.

Touching upon the ongoing projects between Armenia and Iran, the minister said: “In the reporting period the construction of the Armenia-Iran 400 kW power transmission line and sub-station continued. This year it is expected to complete the construction, but, unfortunately, due to the novel coronavirus, the beginning of this year was not so promising. But we hope we will manage to complete the works in accordance with the deadline”.

As for the works to upgrade the inter-state road connecting Armenia with Iran, the minister said: “We already have an ordered project for the reconstruction of Agarak-Kajaran highway and construction of a tunnel. The Italian company, which won the tender, will carry out these works. The construction works will begin this year”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan