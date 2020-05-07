All Ucom sales and service centers reopened

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. All Ucom sales and service centers have resumed normal operations due to the decision of the emergency commandant to reduce a number of restrictions in a set of the economy sectors, Ucom told Armenpress. On the eve of reopening, all necessary measures were taken to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus infection. The sales halls are regularly disinfected and ventilated, medical masks, gloves and antibacterial means have been provided to the service staff.

“Our staff does their best to return to normal operations mode. I appreciate the progress, and today we’ve opened all sales and service centers. Large-scale work has been done in the past few days. The halls have been disinfected, all the necessary items have been provided to create a safe environment for both our employees and dear customers. Thank you for being with us,” said Ara Sergei Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

“Let us also remind about Ucom’s e-shop which operates in parallel to regular shops and where all showcased and available products may be delivered both in Yerevan and in the regions. Delivery in Yerevan is carried out within 1 business day, while the regional delivery may take up to 3 business days. Customers may also subscribe to Ucom mobile services via e-shop. Let us add, that all customers concerned about their own health and care for their close ones can benefit from all online service and payment means offered by Ucom, in particular, by downloading Ucom and uPay mobile applications from Google Play or App Store”, Ucom said in a statement.