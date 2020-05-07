Pashinyan assures relations between Armenia and Iran develop dynamically  

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The relations between Armenia and Iran are dynamically developing, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a Q&A session in the Parliament, at the completion of presenting the annual report of the performance of the government’s 2019 action plan.

Talking about the current level of the Armenia-Iran relations, Pashinyan said: “Recently I had a telephone conversation with the President of Iran. Our countries have very good relations, and they are developing dynamically”.

During the recent telephone talk between the Armenian PM and the Iranian President, the sides praised the fact that the two countries continue the commercial cooperation despite the temporary communication restrictions due to the novel coronavirus.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan