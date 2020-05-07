Iran coronavirus cases rise by 1,485 in one day

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,485 bringing the total number of cases to 103,135, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said on Facebook.

68 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 6,486.

2,728 coronavirus infected patients are in serious condition.

The number of recovered people increased by 1,157 raising the total number of recoveries to 82,744.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan