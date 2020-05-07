Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Artsakh builds PCR lab for coronavirus tests

Artsakh builds PCR lab for coronavirus tests

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakhi authorities are completing the construction of an 800 square meter polymerase chain reaction (PCR) laboratory in the Center of Epidemiology and Hygiene.

The Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said the lab will be used for diagnostics of various bacteria and viruses, including the novel coronavirus.

The lab is planned to be commissioned soon.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration