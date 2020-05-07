Artsakh builds PCR lab for coronavirus tests

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakhi authorities are completing the construction of an 800 square meter polymerase chain reaction (PCR) laboratory in the Center of Epidemiology and Hygiene.

The Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said the lab will be used for diagnostics of various bacteria and viruses, including the novel coronavirus.

The lab is planned to be commissioned soon.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan