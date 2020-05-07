Simon Martirosyan likely to get Nurudinov’s Rio 2016 gold

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian weightlifter Simon Martirosyan, the Rio 2016 Olympic Games silver medalist, will likely receive the gold medal for the championship, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan said at a Cabinet meeting.

“According to our information the athlete who won the first place has been disqualified for doping,” he said, referring to Ruslan Nurudinov.

Harutyunyan was presenting to the Cabinet the plans on rebuilding and building schools and sports schools in the country. As part of the project, it is envisaged to build a modern weightlifting gym in Armavir Province, a recommendation brought forward by Martirosyan himself.

The news that Martirosyan will likely get the Rio 2016 gold was first revealed by his coach in late December 2019.

