Armenian government approves 17th anti-crisis measure

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved today the 17th program aimed at eliminating the economic consequences of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 17th anti-crisis measure concerns the field of information technologies.

“The measure aims at assisting economic entities operating in high technologies to keep efficient jobs, as well as implement innovative ideas and promote commercialization”, Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan said at the Cabinet meeting, adding that the assistance will be in the form of grants.

The program beneficiaries are those high-tech businesses which meet the criteria mentioned in the Law on State Assistance to IT Field, do not have delays in payments to taxes and credits in the past 12 months and have not received a grant by the ministry in the past 12 months as of the date of submitting the application.

