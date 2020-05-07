Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

102 new cases of COVID19 in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. 102 new coronavirus cases, 50 recoveries and 2 deaths have been recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The total cumulative number of infections reached 2884, of which 1185 have recovered.

The number of active cases stands at 1648.

The latest fatalities were 78- and 66-year-old patients with underlying health conditions, healthcare authorities said.

The total number of fatalities has reached 42.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





