Artsakh President awards group of servicemen, public administration representatives  

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. In connection with the Victory Holiday, the 28th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a number of decrees, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A group of Defense Army servicemen and veterans of the Artsakh Liberation Fight were awarded with high state awards for bravery and courage shown during the battles for the defense of the Homeland and substantial contribution to the defense of the Motherland.

For active and fruitful work, significant contribution to ensuring the development and security of the Artsakh Republic, a group of devotees of the state system and various spheres were awarded with high state awards and titles.