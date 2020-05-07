LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-05-20

LONDON, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.10% to $1481.00, copper price up by 1.66% to $5228.00, lead price up by 0.31% to $1638.00, nickel price up by 3.53% to $12273.00, tin price down by 1.23% to $15036.00, zinc price up by 2.09% to $1949.50, molybdenum price down by 0.55% to $19842.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.