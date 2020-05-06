Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-05-20

YEREVAN, 6 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 May, USD exchange rate up by 1.97 drams to 481.97 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.13 drams to 519.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.12 drams to 6.48 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.25 drams to 596.49 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 312.90 drams to 26335.71 drams. Silver price down by 0.53 drams to 228.56 drams. Platinum price down by 13.53 drams to 11792.22 drams.