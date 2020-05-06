President of Artsakh gives state awards to group of Defense Army servicemen

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited today the town of Mekhakavan where he handed over state awards to a group of servicemen of the Defense Army for the bravery shown during the defense of the homeland’s borders, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan got acquainted with the living conditions of the servicemen, gave respective instructions for solving the existing problems.

President Bako Sahakyan was accompanied by Secretary of the Security Council Arshavir Gharamyan, Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan and other officials.

