COVID19 updates: China confirms just 2 new cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 3 million 753 thousand 689, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 259,000.

1 million 256 thousand 580 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 238 thousand 459 confirmed cases). 72,285 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 253,682 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 25,857.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 213,013 cases. 29,315 patients have died.

UK overtook France, confirming 194,990 cases and 29,427 deaths. With the death toll the UK surpassed Italy.

The next is France with a total of 170,551 cases and 25,531 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 167,007 cases and 6,993 deaths.

Russia is the next, reporting 165,929 cases. The deaths reached 1,537.

Turkey has recorded 129,491 cases. The deaths comprise 3,520.

Brazil surpassed Iran and China with most confirmed cases (116,299). 7,966 people have died in Brazil.

Iran recorded 101,650 cases. 6,418 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,883 cases. 2 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past one day.

Georgia confirmed 610 cases of coronavirus and 9 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 17,972. The death toll has reached 12 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 15,192. 146 death cases have been registered here. Egypt reported 7,201 confirmed cases and 452 deaths. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 6,289 and that of the deaths is 42. Iraq confirmed 2,431 cases and 102 deaths. 750 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 25. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 44. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

