President Sarkissian holds meeting with Ombudsman Tatoyan

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Ombudsman Tatoyan introduced the current activity of his Office. He informed that they have already submitted to the Parliament the annual report on the 2019 activity of the Ombudsman’s Office, the situation of human rights and freedoms, as well as the annual report on the 2019 activity of the Human Rights Defender as a national prevention mechanism. The Ombudsman said the two reports will soon be debated in the Parliament.

The meeting also touched upon the cooperation of the Ombudsman’s Office with the international structures.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan