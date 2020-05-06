Russian culture minister tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s culture minister Olga Lyubimova has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the ministry told RIA Novosti.

Earlier Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has also tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan