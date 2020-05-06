Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 May

Armenia parliament staffer infected with coronavirus

Armenia parliament staffer infected with coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. An administrative staffer at the Armenian parliament has tested positive for COVID19, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan announced during a session.

The Speaker told lawmakers to take all safety precautions, noting that although wearing face masks is optional, it is an effective way of preventing transmission.

“The infected person is isolated, the direct contacts are traced, they too are quarantined, we are expected to continue our work normally by taking safety precautions,” Mirzoyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration